Dr. Carlos Durham, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Durham, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. 

Dr. Durham works at Pain Resources in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Resources
    3115 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77384 (936) 273-1133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 25, 2021
    Dr. Durham has been helping my back for more years than I can count. He is responsive to my complaints and knows exactly what to treat and where, and explains exactly the procedure he will perform. I completely trust him and his partner Dr. Egerman who works with him as anesthesiologist on the days of my procedures. They are a great team
    MaryM — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Durham, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689674418
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Universityof Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Durham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durham works at Pain Resources in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Durham’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

