Dr. Carlos Durham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Durham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Durham, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX.
Dr. Durham works at
Locations
1
Pain Resources3115 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 273-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durham?
Dr. Durham has been helping my back for more years than I can count. He is responsive to my complaints and knows exactly what to treat and where, and explains exactly the procedure he will perform. I completely trust him and his partner Dr. Egerman who works with him as anesthesiologist on the days of my procedures. They are a great team
About Dr. Carlos Durham, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Spanish
- 1689674418
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Universityof Houston
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durham works at
Dr. Durham speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.
