Dr. Carlos Escasena, MD
Dr. Carlos Escasena, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
The Headache Wellness Center, 2550 S Douglas Rd # 301, Coral Gables, FL 33134, (305) 588-7170. Tuesday 9:00am - 3:00pm, Thursday 9:00am - 3:00pm
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
Neurology
16 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1770852410
AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Dr. Escasena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Escasena offers telehealth services.
Dr. Escasena has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine.
Dr. Escasena speaks Spanish.
Dr. Escasena has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
