Overview of Dr. Carlos Estrada, DO

Dr. Carlos Estrada, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Estrada works at Estrada Camero and Sanchez Mds in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.