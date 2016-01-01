Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Estrada, DO
Overview of Dr. Carlos Estrada, DO
Dr. Carlos Estrada, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Estrada's Office Locations
C. Ricardo Estrada DO PA1605 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 107, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-8814
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Estrada, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043323413
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estrada accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrada has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estrada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.
