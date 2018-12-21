See All Plastic Surgeons in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Carlos Farias, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Carlos Farias, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Downers Grove, IL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Farias, MD

Dr. Carlos Farias, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.

Dr. Farias works at InsideLook MD of Chicago in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
4.9 (34)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Farias' Office Locations

  1. 1
    InsideLook MD of Chicago
    3050 Finley Rd Ste 300B, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 777-9955

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Farias?

Dec 21, 2018
El doctor carlos farias es un excelente doctor hace un trabajo muy bonito y muy profecional, y maravilloso y todo su equipo de trabajo ni se diga son todas muy amables,excelentes personas, hacen sentir a uno en confianza de verdad que lo super recomiendo????
— Dec 21, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carlos Farias, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Farias, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farias to family and friends

Dr. Farias' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Farias

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Farias, MD.

About Dr. Carlos Farias, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437307337
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
Fellowship
Residency
  • Plastic Surgery
Residency
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlos Farias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Farias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Farias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Farias works at InsideLook MD of Chicago in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Farias’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Farias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farias.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Carlos Farias, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.