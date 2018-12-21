Dr. Carlos Farias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Farias, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Farias, MD
Dr. Carlos Farias, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Dr. Farias works at
Dr. Farias' Office Locations
-
1
InsideLook MD of Chicago3050 Finley Rd Ste 300B, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (331) 777-9955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farias?
El doctor carlos farias es un excelente doctor hace un trabajo muy bonito y muy profecional, y maravilloso y todo su equipo de trabajo ni se diga son todas muy amables,excelentes personas, hacen sentir a uno en confianza de verdad que lo super recomiendo????
About Dr. Carlos Farias, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437307337
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- Plastic Surgery
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farias works at
Dr. Farias speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Farias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.