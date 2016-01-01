See All Interventional Cardiologists in Charlotte, MI
Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO

Interventional Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO

Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez works at Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute in Charlotte, MI with other offices in Carson City, MI, Owosso, MI, Saint Johns, MI, Williamston, MI, Lansing, MI and Ionia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Interventional Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Aravinda Nanjundappa, MD
Dr. Aravinda Nanjundappa, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Eaton
    321 E Harris St, Charlotte, MI 48813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 541-5840
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Carson City
    401 E Elm St, Carson City, MI 48811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 584-3131
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Owosso
    300 Health Park Dr Ste 301, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 723-3613
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - St Johns
    901 S Oakland St Ste 101, Saint Johns, MI 48879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-9650
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Williamston
    301 WILLIAMSTON CENTER RD, Williamston, MI 48895 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-9650
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute
    1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 400, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-9650
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Sparrow Ionia Hospital
    3565 S State Rd, Ionia, MI 48846 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Healthcare
  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?

    Photo: Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fernandez to family and friends

    Dr. Fernandez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fernandez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO.

    About Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356561484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.