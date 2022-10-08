Dr. Carlos Ferrari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Ferrari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Ferrari, MD
Dr. Carlos Ferrari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Ferrari works at
Dr. Ferrari's Office Locations
-
1
915 Gessner Road Suite 375915 Gessner Rd Ste 375, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 864-5487
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferrari?
ALL THE DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION LISTED ON THIS SITE IS WRONG, FROM OFFICE ADDRESS , TO PHONE NUMBER, TO UNIVERSITY ATTENDED, ETC .HIS OFFICE HAS CONTACTED SITE TO CORRECT IT, UNFORTUNATELY NO RESPONSE. HIS SPECIALTY IS ROBOTIC BARIATRIC SURGERY, AND ROBOTIC HIATAL HERNIA REPAIR.
About Dr. Carlos Ferrari, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1679528376
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrari works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.