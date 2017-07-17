Overview of Dr. Carlos Flores, MD

Dr. Carlos Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at Carlos A Flores MD in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.