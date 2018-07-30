Dr. Floresguerra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Floresguerra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from RESEARCH MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Floresguerra's Office Locations
ETSU Health Department of Surgery325 N State of Franklin Rd Fl 3, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 439-7201Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Johnson City Medical Center400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 439-7201Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Franklin Woods Community Hospital Laboratory300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 439-7201
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Not only a good Dr. but a good man who cares.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RESEARCH MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- General Surgery
Dr. Floresguerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floresguerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floresguerra has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Floresguerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Floresguerra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floresguerra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floresguerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floresguerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.