Dr. Carlos Fonts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Fonts, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Fonts, MD
Dr. Carlos Fonts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Fonts works at
Dr. Fonts' Office Locations
-
1
Southeastern Surgical Associates PC100 Camp St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-7711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cape Cod Orthopedics and Sports Medicine PC130 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 957-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fonts?
He is compassionate, efficient and communicates well. I trusted him completely.
About Dr. Carlos Fonts, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043286958
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fonts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fonts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonts works at
Dr. Fonts has seen patients for Wound Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fonts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fonts speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.