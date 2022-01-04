Dr. Carlos Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Franco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Franco, MD
Dr. Carlos Franco, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Franco works at
Dr. Franco's Office Locations
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services G. LLC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-4777
Georgia Cancer specialists3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 110, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 566-6995
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for his knowledge and professional care. I highly recommend Dr Franco.
About Dr. Carlos Franco, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1922086669
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.