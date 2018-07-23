Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Gabriel, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Gabriel, MD
Dr. Carlos Gabriel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women's Hospital.
Dr. Gabriel's Office Locations
Bond Clinic PA500 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-1191
Bond & Steele Clinic PA Dba Bond Clinic PA199 Avenue B Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-1191
Lakeland Office4730 Innovation Dr, Lakeland, FL 33812 Directions (863) 269-0589
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Winter Haven Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so lucky to have met Dr. Gabriel. He truly cares for his patients and it constantly shows. Dr. Gabriel is an active listener, non-judgemental, friendly, and most importantly he offers the best evidence based standard of care. He actually takes the time to talk in depth with you to make sure you understand everything. Dr. Gabriel provides services that other providers do not. He was the only doctor to offer me safe, non-invasive, effective treatments for my painful periods.
About Dr. Carlos Gabriel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabriel speaks French and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.