Dr. Carlos Gadea Jr, MD
Dr. Carlos Gadea Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Montgomery, AL.
UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Rheumatology2119 E South Blvd Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7070
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would definitely recommend Dr. Gadea to my family and friends. Dr. Gadea's bedside manner is top class. He takes his time with his patients, asks his patient questions, ask if the patient has any concerns or questions for him. He listens to any concerns I may have and makes recommendations.
- Rheumatology
Dr. Gadea Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadea Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadea Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadea Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadea Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadea Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadea Jr.
