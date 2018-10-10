Dr. Carlos Gadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Gadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Gadia, MD
Dr. Carlos Gadia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadia's Office Locations
- 1 2741 Executive Park Dr Ste 3, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 289-5472
-
2
Mch Specialist2900 S Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 385-6176
-
3
Neuroscience Consultants Llp9960 NW 116th Way Ste 13, Medley, FL 33178 Directions (954) 289-5472
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very good doctor
About Dr. Carlos Gadia, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598785867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadia speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadia.
