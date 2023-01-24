See All General Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Galvani works at Tulane Lakeside Surgical Services in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulane Bariatric Clinic
    4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 501, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-2274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003916883
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galvani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galvani works at Tulane Lakeside Surgical Services in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Galvani’s profile.

    Dr. Galvani has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

