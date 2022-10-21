See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Carlos Garcia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (73)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Garcia, MD

Dr. Carlos Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Garcia works at Miami OB/GYN, LLC in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami OB/GYN, LLC
    3641 S Miami Ave Ste 250, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-2899
  2. 2
    Miami Ob/Gyn, LLC
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 5005, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-2899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Cesarean Complications Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Virus Antenatal Infection Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oligomenorrhea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Disorders Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polyhydramnios Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Primary Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Amazing care, Dr. Garcia is very thoughtful, caring and takes his time with you to make sure you are OK. He delivered my 2 girls and have continued to received the best care years after.
    Valeria Lugo — Oct 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Garcia, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912902750
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Tulane University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

