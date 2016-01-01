Dr. Carlos Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Garza, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from Autonomade Guadalajara and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Garza works at
Locations
Laredo Vein Clinic / Gonzalez, Manuel J. M.D.220 W Hillside Rd, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 267-1608
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Garza, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center|Wilson Mem Reg Med Center
- Autonomade Guadalajara
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
