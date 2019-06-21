Overview

Dr. Carlos Giraldo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Giraldo works at South Texas Health System Clinics #200 in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.