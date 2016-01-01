Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vigil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD
Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Vigil's Office Locations
Robert H Lurie Cancer Center675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Northwestern Medical Group676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1093914558
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vigil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vigil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vigil works at
Dr. Vigil has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vigil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vigil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vigil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vigil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vigil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.