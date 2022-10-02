See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD

Ophthalmology
2.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD

Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Gonzales works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Astigmatism and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial City
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 250, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-6474
  2. 2
    Main Office
    2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 02, 2022
    He is an amazing Doctor. Very knowledgeable, patient, kind.
    — Oct 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306831060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University TX
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Hawaii
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Gonzales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzales works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gonzales’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzales has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Astigmatism and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

