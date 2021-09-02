Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Orthopaedic Clinic, El Paso, TX1540 N ZARAGOZA RD, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 592-3323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
Dr. Gonzalez has a wonderful bedside manner. He's very patient, kind and understanding. He's an excellent surgeon and gives excellent follow up. It is convenient that he has physical therapists in office so he can see how you are progressing. I need to have an additional surgery and am happy that he will be doing it.
About Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336305663
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Stanford University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
263 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.