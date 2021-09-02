Overview of Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Southwest Orthopaedic Clinic, El Paso, TX in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.