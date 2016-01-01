Dr. Greaves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Greaves, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Greaves, MD
Dr. Carlos Greaves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Greaves works at
Dr. Greaves' Office Locations
Jennifer Park Psychologist900 Welch Rd Ste 400, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 321-3730
- 2 4370 Alpine Rd Ste 106, Portola Valley, CA 94028 Directions (650) 321-3730
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Greaves, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1285761544
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greaves accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greaves works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greaves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greaves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greaves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greaves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.