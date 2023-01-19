Overview of Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD

Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Guanche works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.