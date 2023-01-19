See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Van Nuys, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (321)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD

Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Guanche works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Guanche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys
    6815 Noble Ave # 200, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 901-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 321 ratings
    Patient Ratings (321)
    5 Star
    (299)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Guanche and Michelle are excellent! They are easy to talk to and incredibly helpful. We were able to set up visits and appointments fairly easily and always answered all of my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Guanche and Michelle!
    — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518997154
    Education & Certifications

    • Minneapolis Sports Medicine
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Guanche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guanche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guanche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guanche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guanche works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Guanche’s profile.

    Dr. Guanche has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guanche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    321 patients have reviewed Dr. Guanche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guanche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guanche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guanche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

