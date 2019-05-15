Dr. Carlos Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Carlos Gutierrez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Dr. Gutierrez's Office Locations
1
El Paso Office2325 Pershing Dr, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 900-8804Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! He takes time to listen and gets to know your child on a personal level like what sports your child plays. And he remembers! My kids have been going with him for over 27 years. Whenever we take our daughter in he always asks about our son who use to be a patient of his until he aged out. He’s genuine and really cares about his patients! He’s wonderful!!! The only thing is the wait time. Other than that no complaints.
About Dr. Carlos Gutierrez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1922042985
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington - Children's Hospital
- University Of Minnesota
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.