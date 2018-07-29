See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Sugar Land, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Carlos Hamilton, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.2 (41)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carlos Hamilton, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Hamilton works at Hamilton Vein Center in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Bellaire, TX, Kingwood, TX, Houston, TX, Round Rock, TX, The Woodlands, TX and Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton Vein Center
    4690 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-0033
  2. 2
    Hamilton Vein Center
    23510 Kingsland Blvd Ste 100, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-0033
  3. 3
    Hamilton Vein Center--Bellaire
    5555 West Loop S Ste 360, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-0033
  4. 4
    Hamilton Vein Center--Kingwood
    19701 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-0033
  5. 5
    Hamilton Vein Center--Tomball/Willowbrook
    13215 Dotson Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-0033
  6. 6
    Hamilton Vein Center--Round Rock
    7215 Wyoming Springs Dr # 300A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 551-1403
  7. 7
    Hamilton Vein Center-The Woodlands
    3115 College Park Dr Ste 111, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-0033
  8. 8
    Hamilton Vein Center--Clear Lake/Webster
    251 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 29, 2018
    Found staff to be very professional and knowledgeable at they are doing. Were excitedly to answer any and all guestions.
    Stan Richard — Jul 29, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Hamilton, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Hamilton, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225077308
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Southwestern Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tex Med Br
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
