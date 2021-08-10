Overview of Dr. Carlos Handal-Saca, MD

Dr. Carlos Handal-Saca, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.



Dr. Handal-Saca works at Handal-Saca Pediatrics in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.