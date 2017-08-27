See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Carlos Hartmann Manrique, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Hartmann Manrique, MD

Dr. Carlos Hartmann Manrique, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Hartmann Manrique works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hartmann Manrique's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2017
    Dr. Hartmann is a fantastic individual! He is a doctor that goes above and beyond for his patients. His sense of humor is great. He works with his patients and demonstrates true trust. He is very accepting of all individuals. I think its wonderful he volunteers in the local community. He is top notch quality. The medical team is very alert. They provide excellent patient service. Thank you very much for a great visit.
    Joshua D in Phoenix, Arizona — Aug 27, 2017
    About Dr. Carlos Hartmann Manrique, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962769141
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Hartmann Manrique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann Manrique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartmann Manrique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartmann Manrique works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hartmann Manrique’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann Manrique. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann Manrique.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartmann Manrique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartmann Manrique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

