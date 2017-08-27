Dr. Carlos Hartmann Manrique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann Manrique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Hartmann Manrique, MD
Dr. Carlos Hartmann Manrique, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Dr. Hartmann is a fantastic individual! He is a doctor that goes above and beyond for his patients. His sense of humor is great. He works with his patients and demonstrates true trust. He is very accepting of all individuals. I think its wonderful he volunteers in the local community. He is top notch quality. The medical team is very alert. They provide excellent patient service. Thank you very much for a great visit.
- 8 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
