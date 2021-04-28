Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD
Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad de Monterrey.
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
- 1 2211 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 523-0058
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor he is my angel, my family my life changed because him, very professional, he care about his patient and highly recommended if you need help this doctor is amazing.
About Dr. Carlos Hernandez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Universidad de Monterrey
