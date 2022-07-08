Dr. Carlos Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Hubbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Hubbard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd Ste 30N, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 353-0229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met with Dr Hubbard for the first time and I was very impressed. He did a thorough pre-review of my medical history. He discussed my history, current test findings and explained recommended treatment plan - you all in easy to understand terms. Very personable with a great sense of humor!
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194942565
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
