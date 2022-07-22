See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Carlos Isales, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Carlos Isales, MD

Dr. Carlos Isales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Isales works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Isales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2022
    He is always so patient and thorough and listens to my concerns and works with me on how to address them. He is up to date on the latest research. I highly recommend Dr. Isales.
    Paige Fleming — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Isales, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1740390061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Isales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isales works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Isales’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Isales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

