Dr. Carlos Juarez, MD
Dr. Carlos Juarez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
California Bariatrics Inc.1381 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-3434
Clovis Community Medical Center2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 324-4000
Dry Creek Urgent Care2151 Herndon Ave Ste 102, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 432-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST he’s literally saved my life on 2 emergency occasions. I’m forever grateful to him, he also has the best & funniest bedside manner, never makes you feel degraded or uncomfortable. Gracias Carlitos
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285664243
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Juarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juarez has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Juarez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Juarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.