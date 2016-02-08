Overview of Dr. Carlos Lam, MD

Dr. Carlos Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lam works at Carlos B Lam, MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.