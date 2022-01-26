Overview

Dr. Carlos Lara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Lara works at West Marion Family Practice in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.