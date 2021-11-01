Dr. Carlos Leche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Leche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Leche, MD
Dr. Carlos Leche, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Temple Univ Hosp|Temple University Hospital
Dr. Leche's Office Locations
1
Carlos Antonio Leche MD1026 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-4671
2
Ashit K Vijapura MD PA1601 W Reynolds St Ste 102, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 608-4682
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
So kind and very thorough. He took wonderful care of my mother and as a result I recommended him to my husband for his cardiology care.
About Dr. Carlos Leche, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1417956707
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univ Hosp|Temple University Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leche works at
Dr. Leche has seen patients for Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders, Angina and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leche speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.