Overview of Dr. Carlos Leche, MD

Dr. Carlos Leche, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Temple Univ Hosp|Temple University Hospital



Dr. Leche works at Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates in Brandon, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders, Angina and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.