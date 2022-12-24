Dr. Carlos Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Leon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Leon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University - Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospitals,|Hahnemann University Hospital|Hahnemann University-Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospitals,
Dr. Leon works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Atlantis160 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 102, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 794-4172Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Loxahatchee12953 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 794-4171Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Quality Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leon?
My experience was excellent. Previously I had gone to another gastro physician who had me undergo numerous tests and did not provide a diagnosis. Dr. Leon reviewed the tests with me and concluded I should stop taking 2 of my medications. Two days after stopping said meds all of the adverse symptoms disappeared. It was like a miracle. Dr. Leon is very polite and interested in his patient. I would recommend him highly!
About Dr. Carlos Leon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1982694030
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University - Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospitals,|Hahnemann University Hospital|Hahnemann University-Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospitals,
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Med Coll Pa Hahnemann U|Med College Pa Hahnemann University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon works at
Dr. Leon has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Heartburn and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leon speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.