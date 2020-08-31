Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD
Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Lerner's Office Locations
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 730-1638
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerner?
Dr. Carlos Lerner has been my son and daughter's pediatrician for years now and he is really a great doctor. When my son was only about 2 years old, my mother in law caught the whooping cough and although my son had already been vaccinated for whooping cough, Dr. Lerner decided to test my son because he had very minor symptoms just to be on the safe side. And sure enough, my son tested positive for whooping cough. Going forward, Dr. Lerner earned our trust and we have entrusted the health of both our children to Dr. Lerner. And he has truly been amazing throughout the years. Even during this pandemic, he has been so responsive and informative when we message him. He truly cares about his patients and it shows. Thank you Dr. Lerner for always being such a caring and reliable doctor!
About Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114964228
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Pathology
Dr. Lerner works at
