See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD

Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Lerner works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lerner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 730-1638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lerner?

    Aug 31, 2020
    Dr. Carlos Lerner has been my son and daughter's pediatrician for years now and he is really a great doctor. When my son was only about 2 years old, my mother in law caught the whooping cough and although my son had already been vaccinated for whooping cough, Dr. Lerner decided to test my son because he had very minor symptoms just to be on the safe side. And sure enough, my son tested positive for whooping cough. Going forward, Dr. Lerner earned our trust and we have entrusted the health of both our children to Dr. Lerner. And he has truly been amazing throughout the years. Even during this pandemic, he has been so responsive and informative when we message him. He truly cares about his patients and it shows. Thank you Dr. Lerner for always being such a caring and reliable doctor!
    — Aug 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lerner to family and friends

    Dr. Lerner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lerner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD.

    About Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114964228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Pathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerner works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lerner’s profile.

    Dr. Lerner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.