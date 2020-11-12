Overview of Dr. Carlos Lopez

Dr. Carlos Lopez is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Kids Kare Pediatrics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.