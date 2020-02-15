See All Psychiatrists in Sandusky, OH
Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO

Psychiatry
2.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Sandusky, OH
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO

Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.

Dr. Lowell III works at Tms Institute of Ohio in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowell III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tms Institute of Ohio
    143 E Water St, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 627-9289

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firelands Regional Medical Center
  • Magruder Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 15, 2020
    I had hit my all time low, he was compationat, attentive, caring, seen me weekly, guided me out of a dark time. Would recommend to anyone
    — Feb 15, 2020
    About Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912938283
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lowell III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowell III works at Tms Institute of Ohio in Sandusky, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lowell III’s profile.

    Dr. Lowell III has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowell III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowell III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

