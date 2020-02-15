Overview of Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO

Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.



Dr. Lowell III works at Tms Institute of Ohio in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.