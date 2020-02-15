Dr. Lowell III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO
Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.
Dr. Lowell III works at
Dr. Lowell III's Office Locations
Tms Institute of Ohio143 E Water St, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 627-9289
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had hit my all time low, he was compationat, attentive, caring, seen me weekly, guided me out of a dark time. Would recommend to anyone
About Dr. Carlos Lowell III, DO
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowell III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowell III has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowell III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowell III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.