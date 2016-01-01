Dr. Carlos Lozada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Lozada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Lozada, MD
Dr. Carlos Lozada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lozada works at
Dr. Lozada's Office Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Lozada, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548290687
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
