Dr. Carlos Makabali, MD
Dr. Carlos Makabali, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Foothill Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants Medical Group Inc.959 E Walnut St Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (323) 888-2548
- Beverly Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104893072
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Makabali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makabali has seen patients for Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makabali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makabali speaks Spanish.
