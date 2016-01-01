Overview of Dr. Carlos Makabali, MD

Dr. Carlos Makabali, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Makabali works at Foothill Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants Medical Group Inc. in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.