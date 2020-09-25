Overview of Dr. Carlos Manrique De Lara, MD

Dr. Carlos Manrique De Lara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Itesm and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Manrique De Lara works at MANRIQUE CUSTOM VISION in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.