Dr. Carlos Marinelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Estadual De Londrina, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Marinelli works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.