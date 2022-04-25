See All Cardiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Carlos Marinelli, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carlos Marinelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Estadual De Londrina, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Marinelli works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Medical Clinic
    3665 Madaca Ln Ste H, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 280-7380
    Xiomara Matias Ayala
    14320 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 971-4544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 25, 2022
    Dr Marinelli has kept my heart healthy and he is a great doctor.
    About Dr. Carlos Marinelli, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023003746
    Education & Certifications

    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    • State University Londrina Hospital|State University Of Londrina
    • Universidade Estadual De Londrina, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude
    Dr. Carlos Marinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marinelli works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Marinelli’s profile.

    Dr. Marinelli has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

