Overview of Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD

Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Mariners Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Carlos M Martinez MD in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.