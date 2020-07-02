Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD
Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Mariners Hospital.
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
Carlos M Martinez MD235 Ne 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 245-8479
Homestead Hospital975 Baptist Way, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 245-8479
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Mariners Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very professional and very knowledgeable, would highly recommend.
About Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003874561
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
