Overview of Dr. Carlos Martinez II, MD

Dr. Carlos Martinez II, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Martinez II works at Carlos L. Martinez MD PC in West Seneca, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.