Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD
Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians Of Long Beach3325 Palo Verde Ave Ste 103, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 421-2757
-
2
Eye Physicians of Long Beach A Medical Group Inc.2925 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 421-2757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Dr. Martinez is excellent! He is very professional, caring, and helps the patient understand all procedures.
About Dr. Carlos Martinez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710093083
Education & Certifications
- LSU Eye Ctr
- LSU Sch Med
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.