Dr. Carlos Mayo Sr, MD
Dr. Carlos Mayo Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mayo Sr's Office Locations
Southwest Womens Health Specialists P.a6699 Rookin St, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 773-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Mayo Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayo Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayo Sr accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayo Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayo Sr has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayo Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo Sr.
