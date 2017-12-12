See All Pediatric Urologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Carlos Medina, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.9 (7)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Medina, MD

Dr. Carlos Medina, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Medina works at NBIMC - Pediatrics/General in Newark, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Medina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newark Bth Israel Children Peds
    201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 926-7280
  2. 2
    Pediatric Urology
    525 E 68th St # F-935, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-5361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 12, 2017
    911, ambulance ride, 16 y.o. son in unbearable pain, "no blood flow... lose his testicle", "we're clearing an OR room for your son", "ma'am, this is urgent surgery", "can't take it mom, I want to die" his breathing depressed from the high level of pain meds he's already on... and then Dr. Medina steps in the room. Instant comfort. My feet land back on solid ground. No longer a single parent, scared to death. This clearly skilled surgeon is CARING partner, and I KNOW my son will be ok.
    Sheralyn in Canton — Dec 12, 2017
    About Dr. Carlos Medina, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730227125
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital and Health Center
    • University of Connecticut Medical Center
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    • Pediatric Urology
