Dr. Medina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Medina, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Medina, MD
Dr. Carlos Medina, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Medina works at
Dr. Medina's Office Locations
Newark Bth Israel Children Peds201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-7280
Pediatric Urology525 E 68th St # F-935, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5361
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
911, ambulance ride, 16 y.o. son in unbearable pain, "no blood flow... lose his testicle", "we're clearing an OR room for your son", "ma'am, this is urgent surgery", "can't take it mom, I want to die" his breathing depressed from the high level of pain meds he's already on... and then Dr. Medina steps in the room. Instant comfort. My feet land back on solid ground. No longer a single parent, scared to death. This clearly skilled surgeon is CARING partner, and I KNOW my son will be ok.
About Dr. Carlos Medina, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730227125
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital and Health Center
- University of Connecticut Medical Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina works at
Dr. Medina has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medina speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.