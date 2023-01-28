Overview

Dr. Carlos Medina Mendez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Medina Mendez works at Retinal Consultants Medical Grp in Modesto, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA, Fairfield, CA, Chico, CA, Folsom, CA and Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.