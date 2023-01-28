Dr. Medina Mendez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos Medina Mendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Medina Mendez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Medina Mendez works at
Locations
Modesto Retina Center Inc.1401 Spanos Ct Ste 223, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 549-8444
Vitreo-retinal Medical Group Inc.3 Park Center Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 454-4861
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3939 J St Ste 270, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 454-4861
Fairfield2470 Hilborn Rd Ste 150, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions (707) 759-4942
Chico19 Ilahee Ln, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 899-2251
Folson2330 E Bidwell St Ste 200, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 293-9381
Stockton3555 Deer Park Dr Ste 180, Stockton, CA 95219 Directions (209) 938-0496
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Principal Financial Group
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and doctors make the experience of an eye exam bearable. I hate taking the tests and I survive without too much stress on my mind and body. I highly recommend this group.
About Dr. Carlos Medina Mendez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh|UPMC
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
- Ophthalmology
