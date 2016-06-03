Dr. Carlos Mego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Mego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Mego, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Mego works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Heart Consultants1200 E Savannah Ave Ste 7, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mego?
Dr. Carlos Mego nothing short of Brilliant... Our experience with this doctor along with the rest of his partners and staff has been a pleasant one. My mother was on the verge of amputation to her right foot when they took her in for surgery to open circulation to her lower leg. He was able to save her foot due to all the advanced technology they work with. I definitely recommend Dr. Carlos Mego to anyone needing an all around cardiologist who takes the time to address all of your concerns.
About Dr. Carlos Mego, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1306869888
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Metro Hosp Ctr
- Metro Hosp Ctr
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mego accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mego works at
Dr. Mego has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mego speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.