Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD

Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus.

Dr. Melendez works at Pcp Associates of Pasadena PA in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melendez's Office Locations

    Pcp Associates of Pasadena PA
    4102 Woodlawn Ave Ste 150, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 477-8888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Fever Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 29, 2016
    Overall, Great Doctor and Staff ? My Babies Love Them ... No Complaints Here!
    Happy Mommy ? in Chicago, IL — Jul 29, 2016
    About Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083616007
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
    Dr. Carlos Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melendez works at Pcp Associates of Pasadena PA in Pasadena, TX. View the full address on Dr. Melendez’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

