Dr. Carlos Mena-Hurtado, MD
Dr. Carlos Mena-Hurtado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THEDA CLARK MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-6484Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lawrence Memorial Hospital365 Montauk Ave, New London, CT 06320 Directions (203) 737-7673
Temple Pt & Life Sciences84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-8300
Cardiology Specialists Ltd45 Wells St Ste 102, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-4499
Northern Medical Specialists664 Stoneleigh Ave Ste 100, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 279-5187
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- THEDA CLARK MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mena-Hurtado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mena-Hurtado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mena-Hurtado has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mena-Hurtado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mena-Hurtado speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena-Hurtado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena-Hurtado.
