Overview

Dr. Carlos Mena-Hurtado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THEDA CLARK MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Mena-Hurtado works at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in New London, CT, Branford, CT, Westerly, RI and Carmel, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.